Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Didn't Initially Recognize Chris Paul Sitting Next to His Wife
Not many things make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 2024-25 NBA MVP, do a double take on a basketball court.
But seeing his supportive wife seated next to another man during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the conference finals was definitely something that made him look twice.
Fortunately, the gentleman in question was none other than Gilgeous-Alexander's friend and former teammate Chris Paul, thought the Thunder star jokingly admitted it took him a second to make the connection.
"Oh yeah, it was amazing," Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked about Paul being in attendance. "Caught me off guard. I had to double take. I was like 'Who is that sitting with my wife?' I got a little tight but then I seen it was Chris [Paul] I was like 'Alright, cool'."
Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, was among those in attendance at Paycom Center to see his former Thunder teammate hoist the Michael Jordan Trophy. Paul even stopped by ESPN's pregame show to share a few kind words about the "selfless" Gilgeous-Alexander before the start of the game.
And Gilgeous-Alexander returned the favor in his postgame press conference, describing the immense impact that Paul had on both his life and his basketball career.
"Not only like a big brother, a mentor, but just like a friend," Gilgeous-Alexander said of Paul. "He's always there to lean on. He was the first guy in my life that I was close with that achieved the things that I wanted to achieve.
"I really lean on him for advice—and not only basketball advice. Business advice. Taking care of your body advice. Handling a family when they don't live with you. There's so many things that you deal with as an NBA player, especially of his caliber, that go under the radar. His guidance with that has been great. And like I said, not only as all of the mentorship and stuff but just being there as a friend. He's been special."