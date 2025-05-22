SGA Got Gift Baskets Worth $10k for Teammates After MVP Award: Here’s What They Included
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured his first career MVP award on Wednesday, and his teammates are reaping the benefits.
During an MVP celebration scheduled by the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander had some incredibly kind words for those who've supported him during his journey to the MVP award, including his wife and Thunder teammates. He also hooked every Thunder player up with a pretty impressive gift basket, and as you can see, they were incredibly pumped with the selection.
What did the players receive? "This wasn't your ordinary cheese plates, fruits gift basket," ESPN's Shams Charania said on NBA Today, before laying out the details of the opulent arrangements. According to the NBA insider, each player received:
- Rolex watches
- iPhones
- Beats by Dre headphones
- Canada Goose jackets, embroidered with the Thunder's NBA-best 68–14 regular season record
Each basket came in at a value of more than $10,000, per Charania, and with 18 total players currently listed on the Thunder roster, that makes for a pretty hefty price tag. SGA won't have any trouble affording it, however, as the MVP award unlocks some eye-popping potential max salary numbers.
Gilgeous-Alexander's next contract will likely top $70 million per year, and if he waits until 2026 to sign his new maximum five-year deal, it will likely be the largest contract in the NBA.