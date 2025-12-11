Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had Hilarious Reaction to Grayson Allen's Flagrant Foul
The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered yet another message about their potential greatness on Wednesday night by notching a 138-89 victory over the Phoenix Suns to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals. All eyes are on the defending champions as they looked poised to threaten the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' 73-9 record. Now at 24-1, the Thunder have matched the blistering pace set by the single-season record holders and appear like a very serious threat to improve upon the mark.
Seventeen of Oklahoma City's wins have been by double digits to this point and they sport an absurd 17.4 average margin of victory after setting the record last season at 12.9.
Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points in 27 minutes and watched the final 15-plus minutes of the blowout from the comfort of the bench. But not before he turned in an incredibly meme-worthy reaction to Suns guard Grayson Allen commiting a flagrant foul.
Allen, who tends to find himself caught up in these types of things, met a Chet Holmgren screen with a full-on shove, sending the big man to the floor and earning himself an ejection.
SGA couldn't believe what he was seeing and let his face do the talking.
It's not often one sees a 7'1" center attempt to set a pick and end up splayed out on the floor but that's just the type of hard-nosed play the NBA Cup inspires.