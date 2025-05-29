Shai-Gilgeous Alexander Hilariously Calls Out Dad for Holding MVP Trophy
The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals with a dominant 124–94 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Leading the way for the Thunder was MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up 34 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the decisive win. SGA would add to his trophy case after the game, as he was named MVP of the conference finals, to the surprise of no one in attendance.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander took a moment to celebrate on the court, taking photos with family to commemorate the big day.
During the photo session, SGA hilariously called out his father, who was holding his new MVP trophy a bit too comfortably.
“You acting like it’s yours!” he jeered at his dad. Playing off the joke, SGA’s father pantomimed putting the trophy in his pocket to take home.
SGA and the Thunder are hopeful that they will soon be adding more hardware to their trophy case at the NBA Finals. If they reach that goal, maybe his dad will get to keep that trophy for himself.