SI

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sets New Career High With Massive Game in Double-OT Thriller

SGA dropped 55 points against the Pacers Thursday.

Blake Silverman

Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 55 points on Thursday night.
Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 55 points on Thursday night. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

New NBA season, same Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In an NBA Finals rematch, last season's MVP put up a new career high with 55 points on the night as the Thunder defeated the Pacers 141-135 in double overtime. He added eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block and connected on 23 of his whopping 26 free-throw attempts.

Oklahoma City has remarkably went to two overtimes in each of their first two games after their 125-124 win over the Rockets on their ring night Tuesday where Gilgeous-Alexander had 35 points. The star guard has played 92 minutes over the Thunder's first two games, which made him look understandably exhausted toward the end of their thrilling win against the Pacers.

Thursday's win in Indiana marked the fifth 50-point game of his career. The other four all came last season, including his previous career high of 54 points against the Jazz in January. He led the NBA with 32.7 points per game last year and received MVP honors for the first time in his career. The Thunder then stormed through the playoffs on the way to the franchise's first title since their Seattle days. They needed seven games to get past the Pacers and Gilgeous-Alexander was named Finals MVP once all was said and done.

The reigning MVP is off to a hot start as Oklahoma City begins their title defense and there are no signs of him slowing down now.

Next. NBA Title Contenders. Four Biggest Threats to Stop Thunder From Repeating As NBA Champions. dark

SGA and the Thunder will have a day off before they continue a brief road trip with their next game in Atlanta against the Hawks on Saturday. They travel to Dallas for a matchup with Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks on Monday before returning home. It took their all, but the Thunder move to 2-0 behind the NBA's best bucket getter.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA