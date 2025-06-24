SGA Had Priceless Reaction to Being on TV Morning After Thunder's NBA Title Win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a big night then an early morning after the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first NBA title on Sunday.
The morning after Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, he had to appear on Good Morning America and, let's just say he was low energy. The Finals MVP showed up on air looking like he hadn't slept in a month.
When host Robin Roberts asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he had gotten any rest, the 26-year-old said, "I got some rest. Not as much as I'd like, but hey, you only live once."
That is a man who needs a few days off.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a remarkable 2024–25 campaign. He averaged an NBA-high 32.7 points per game, while adding 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He won his first NBA MVP award, then capped it all off by winning an NBA title and being named Finals MVP.
It has been quite the year for SGA, it's not surprising that he showed up a little worse for wear the morning after winning a championship.