Shams Charania Provides Latest Update on Tyrese Haliburton's Game 6 Status
Tyrese Haliburton's magical postseason run has been recently derailed by a calf strain that's significantly reduced his production. The Indiana Pacers star has been sporting a limp and managed zero field goals in Game 5. With his team up against elimination Thursday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder come into town, Haliburton's status has been very much up in the air.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said a decision would not be made until mere hours before the game, which is creeping ever closer. ESPN insider Shams Charania shared his latest reporting on the situation on the Pat McAfee Show.
"He has every intention of playing tonight," Charania said. "He's fully intending to be out there tonight. He's going to gut it out."
The caveat here, as it's always been, is if the team's medical staff seems something so concerning that they decide Haliburton is taking too big of a risk by suiting up.