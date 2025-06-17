SI

Tyrese Haliburton Injury: NBA Insider Offers Insight Into Severity of Pacers Star's Calf Strain

Ryan Phillips

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had four points, seven rebounds and six assists in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had four points, seven rebounds and six assists in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrese Haliburton's injury has become a huge storyline during the 2025 NBA Finals. Now we have an idea just how bad the Indiana Pacers star's calf injury is.

Early on Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Haliburton would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his calf strain. He followed that up a few hours later with even more information.

During an appearance on NBA Today, Charania told host Malika Andrews that if the Pacers were in the regular season or the first round of the playoffs, Haliburton wouldn't be playing.

"The belief is Tyrese Haliburton has strained his right calf and I'm told he will undergo an MRI to determine the exact severity of this strain. And remember, this is the same leg that he had ankle soreness in last week," Charania said. "He was adamant after Game 5 that he would be playing Thursday, Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It is the NBA Finals but it was described to me today that if this were the regular season, or even the first round, there's doubt that he would play."

Charania continued by saying once the Pacers and Haliburton get the results back, they'll know how to plan for Game 6.

Haliburton struggled mightily in Indiana's 120–109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5. He scored four points, added seven rebounds and dished out six assists in 34 minutes, but went 0 for 6 from the field. He was visibly limping at times.

The Thunder hold a 3–2 lead in the series and the Pacers need their star healthy if they want to have a chance of coming from behind to win a championship.

More NBA Finals on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA