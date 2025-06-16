Shams Charania Reveals Grizzlies' Plan After Stunning Desmond Bane Trade
In the first big NBA trade leading up next week's draft, the Memphis Grizzlies traded away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.
The deal immediately upgraded Orlando's three-point shooting and starting lineup around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, while giving Memphis some financial flexibility ahead of having to pay Jaren Jackson Jr. his first big contract.
But will the Grizzlies go full rebuild? Or do they plan to build around Morant and pay Jackson Jr. this summer as he enters a contract year?
ESPN's Shams Charania told The Pat McAfee Show that there is no plan to blow things up in Memphis, and that this was about roster flexibility with the second-apron tax.
"The Bane deal is something that not many people in the league expected," Charania said. "But you think about it from Memphis's perspective, it allowed them to get all these draft assets ... that was a major haul they were able to get. And now they can use those picks to continue to build ... around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. This is a move for them to pivot ... have more youth and have more flexibility. They have to pay Jaren Jackson Jr. this offseason and that allows them to do so. And everything they've done [including firing Taylor Jenkins] is to build around Ja Morant."
Where Memphis goes from here next season will be fascinating to watch. As for Orlando, the up-and-coming Magic are expected to be one of the top teams in a watered down Eastern Conference next season.