Shaq and Dwight Howard Seemingly Make Peace After Howard's Hall of Fame Request

Howard said publicly that he wanted Shaq to be among those who walk him out.

Brigid Kennedy

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard on Feb 15, 2020.
Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard on Feb 15, 2020. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After their beef very publicly escalated back in January, it appears Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have buried the hatchet.

Speaking on an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq released Thursday, O'Neal called Howard "my guy," and said he would be there to walk the latter out for his upcoming Hall of Fame induction, something even co-host Adam Lefkoe was surprised by.

Earlier in April, Howard had said online that he wanted Kevin Garnett, Shaq, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to escort him during the ceremony. And when Lefkoe mentioned that on the podcast, Shaq replied, "That's awesome. I'll do it."

Lefkoe then inquired what O'Neal would like to say to Howard, to which O'Neal replied, "I'll do it. I'll be there." The co-host lightly pressed as to whether he meant it, but Shaq doubled down. "Of course. That's my guy."

Watch that below:

Though it's possible O'Neal was trolling, it does seem like he was being genuine, especially with Lefkoe having asked him twice. And Howard also seemed to think it was a real answer, seeing as he thanked Shaq online soon after.

"Shaq appreciate you man it will be an honor to have you KG, DROD, Hakeem and Kareem walk me into the Basketball Heavens," the former center wrote on X.

Beef=squashed? It sure seems like it, but we'll know more at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sept. 6, 2025.

