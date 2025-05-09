Shaq Suggests Timeline for Leaving Role at ‘Inside the NBA'
Shaquille O'Neal's time with Turner Sports and Inside the NBA may be coming to a close in the near future. During NBA Tip-Off, ahead of TNT's broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game, O'Neal said he was preparing to leave his colleagues in two years to become a college professor.
O'Neal was sporting an Alabama State Hornets sweater during TNT's coverage on Thursday which was a departure from his usual suits. This prompted host Ernie Johnson to ask why he was wearing the cardigan. O'Neal explained that he was going to be a professor after he graduated in two years before shouting out the HBCU, as well as the Gamma Sigma fraternity.
"From now I would like to be addressed as Professor O'Neal," the Hall of Famer said, "because when I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration. I love you."
O'Neal recently revealed that he was able to earn his degree from LSU thanks to summer classes at Southern University, another HBCU. It seems he's now pursuing another degree at Alabama State which he plans ot parlay into a career after broadcasting.
There are currently plans for Turner to license Inside the NBA to ESPN next season, but no one on the show seems too excited about it. Barkley has teased—and even announced—his retirement previously and now Shaq seems to seems to have revealed his own exit strategy. It makes you wonder if this really is the show's final season.