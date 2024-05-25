Shaq Trolled Rudy Gobert Over Missed Dunk Attempt With Such a Funny One-Liner
Friday night was a tough one for Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. First, Gobert, the Defensive Player of the Year, found himself defending Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić with just seconds left in the fourth quarter—and Dončić got the better of him, sinking a cold-blooded triple to win the game for Dallas.
Then, Gobert had to hear it from Dončić, who had some choice words for the Timberwolves' big man.
But that wasn't the only unfortunate moment for Gobert during the Timberwolves' 109-108 loss. During the third quarter with 10:35 remaining, Gobert got the ball in the paint and rose up for a dunk attempt, only for it to be blocked by Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.
Shaquille O'Neal, who was in attendance at the Target Center for TNT's coverage of the contest, just so happened to be on the 'Shaq Cam' during Gobert's failed dunk attempt. The four-time NBA champion roasted Gobert with a funny one-liner in a video posted onto Bleacher Report's account on X (formerly Twitter).
"Ohhh," Shaq exclaimed, as Gobert was rejected. "7 foot-Oh! 7'5" guy getting his dunk blocked. Impressive."
Ouch. Shaq definitely hasn't been shy about criticizing Gobert in the past—and this was no different.
Gobert and the Timberwolves will have to hope they can dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole when the series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.