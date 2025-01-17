Shohei Ohtani Makes Generous Donation in Wake of L.A. Fires
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced Thursday he is donating $500,000 in the wake of the fires plaguing Los Angeles county. Ohtani stated his donation will be helping firefighters, those who had to evacuate their homes, and animals in need.
"Our hearts go out to all the firefighters who continue to fight for us during the fires in LA," Ohtani wrote on Instagram, translated to English. "We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also working together with teams from other competitions to help sell T-shirts and more. I hope you all will consider this. I hope you recover soon."
Ohtani additionally listed links for people to donate to, including the Fanatics' "L.A. Strong" initiative, CA Wildlife Recovery, Pasadena Humane Society, Canine Rescue Club, and the L.A. Fire Department.
Ohtani's post comes nine days after multiple fires initially broke out on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles county. The fires have claimed the lives of at least 27 people, and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.
Along with Ohtani, Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have also donated as fires wrecked havoc on the county. The Freemans donated $300,000 total, with $100,000 each going to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation., the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army