76ers Rule Joel Embiid Out for Season With Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers ruled star center Joel Embiid out for the season due to his ailing left knee.
Philadelphia announced the news Friday in an official statement.
"The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have been consulting with top specialists regarding ongoing issues with his left knee," the statement read. "After further evaluation, it has been determined that he is medically unable to play and will miss the remainder of the season to focus on treatment and rehabilitation. We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information. The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance."
Embiid has played in just 19 games this season for the 76ers, averaging 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds to go along with 4.5 assists. Embiid and prized offseason addition Paul George have struggled to stay on the court this season, which has put the 76ers in grave danger of missing the playoffs.
The 76ers are 20-38 on the season, 2.5 games behind the No. 10 seed Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.