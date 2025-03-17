Sixers Rule Star Wing Paul George Out for Season
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled star wing Paul George out for the rest of the season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
George received injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee on Monday and elected to shut down their star player. The recovery from the injections is expected to take six weeks.
The injury ends a disappointing season for both George and the Sixers. After joining the franchise in the offseason, George struggled to stay healthy and looked like a shell of himself when he was on the floor.
In 41 games this season, George averaged just 16.2 points per game, his lowest total since the 2014–15 season when he missed most of the campaign due to injury. As a whole, the Sixers are 23–44, five games out of the play-in tournament.