Sixers to Re-Sign Veteran Guard on One-Year Deal

Quentin Grimes will return to the Sixers as training camp opens.

The 76ers and restricted free agent combo guard Quentin Grimes have agreed on a one-year, $8.7 million contract for the upcoming season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Grimes averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season and has earned a full no-trade clause this season as part of the deal.

While Grimes was seeking a bigger deal for more years of security, he decided to return to Philadelphia to play his way into a sizable pay day next summer when several interested franchises will have more cap space. Grimes was seeking a contract in the $20-30 million range this summer after his career season.

For now, he's back in Philadelphia, where he figures to be a significant part of the rotation once again as the Sixers look for more success this season and hopefully better luck with the health of key players.

