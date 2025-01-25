Sixers Get Unlikely Assist From Mascot Franklin the Dog on Critical Late Play
The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough go of it so far this season. Superstar Joel Embiid has spent more time off the court than on it, the Paul George deal has not been the windfall fans had hoped, and other teams surging in the East have left them on the outside of the playoff picture halfway through the year.
With so many things not going their way, the Sixers called in all the reinforcements they could muster for a critical late-game stop on Friday night while facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Philadelphia had scrounged together a 129–126 lead against the best team in the East with under 10 seconds to play in front of their home crowd. With the Cavs inbounding the ball, the Sixers needed one more defensive stand to all but seal the victory.
Cavs guard Ty Jerome was set to pass in the ball in, and found himself marked by Guerschon Yabusele. But Yabusele was not alone—just inches away from Jerome, the Sixers mascot, Franklin the Dog, was doing everything he could to make an impact on the play.
Whatever it was, it worked, as Jerome was forced to call a timeout on the team’s initial inbounds attempt, and air-mailed his pass across the court out of bounds on their second try. The Sixers regained possession, and held on for the win.
While Franklin the Dog is far from the most beloved mascot in Philadelphia—it’s tough competition in a city with the Phillie Phanatic and Gritty carrying the banner—fans praised his dedicated effort in helping the Sixers snap a seven-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, fans from a more neutral perspective were split on the matter, with some asking their own mascots to take a larger role in big defensive moments, and others, quite understandably, wondering how the heck Franklin was allowed to get away with his antics.
The win pushed the Sixers to a still unimpressive 16–27 on the season, putting them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Should they continue to struggle with injuries, Franklin might find himself playing an even more critical role on the team in the near future.