‘SNL’ Hilariously Spoofed NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins on Weekend Update
NBA discourse may be at an all-time high this season thanks to the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade and news of LeBron James's heated confrontation with Stephen A. Smith, to name a few recent rumblings.
Saturday Night Live even got in on the fun this past weekend with Kenan Thompson perfectly parodying ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins—his beard, clothes, voice, the whole shebang—in a hilarious sketch.
During the Weekend Update segment, Perkins started off by discussing why the Dallas Mavericks sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Folks on the inside know Luka Dookie is hurt," Perkins said. "I'm hearing rumors that he got a small tear in his interior crustaceous uterus. I ain't no doctor, but by my estimations I believe he gon' be dead by April."
Perkins went on to talk about his peer Stephen A. Smith's new massive nine-figure contract and made some questionably accurate comments about Lakers star LeBron James.
"LeBron is 71 years old, he has one arm, twelve kids—one of them is black—and he works undercover as a French superspy. The name is LeBron, James LeBron."
Catch the full bit below: