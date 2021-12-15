Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record.

But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.

Lee, a die-hard Knicks fan, was seen trying to capture the perfect picture of Curry, while he was taking part in a postgame interview.

He later took to Instagram, appearing to share the product of his efforts.

Curry finished Golden State's 105–96 win making five of his 14 three-pointers, bringing his career total to 2,978.

He needed just two threes to break Ray Allen's prior mark. Allen and Reggie Miller, who also previously held the record, were also both at Madison Square Garden to congratulate Curry.

Afterward, he was asked who he thought was the greatest shooter in the sport's history.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got that record. I’m comfortable saying that now,” Curry said.

“I got that, baby.”

More NBA Coverage: