Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Undergoes Surgery on Injured Thumb

San Antonio is hoping for Harper to be ready in time for the season opener next month.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper tore a ligament in his thumb during a workout this week.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, suffered a partially torn ligament in his left thumb during a workout this week and underwent surgery, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Spurs are hoping that Harper will be ready for the team's season opener on Oct. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Harper played 29 games at Rutgers last season in his only year of college basketball. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 48.4% shooting.

He is expected to slot in immediately and play a key role for the Spurs in his rookie season.

