Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Couldn't Believe What Teammates Did to His Car As a Prank
Rookie pranks in the NBA are nothing new. Though it was much more restrained than what just happened to the San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, even Bronny James was subject to a little teasing in his first year in the league, courtesy of his father LeBron James and then-teammate Anthony Davis.
Well, Castle's Spurs teammates on Wednesday night took the rookie treatment even further by removing the wheels from the 20-year-old's car—and Castle seemed like he couldn't believe it when he arrived at the scene of the crime. He was smiling, but as is the case with anyone who is pranked, there was a layer of incredulity on top of it all.
Take a look at video of that moment, posted to Devil Vassell's Instagram story, below:
At the very least, the prank came after the Spurs snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Dallas Mavericks 126-116—it would be worse to walk out to that after a loss. Also, such ruthless teasing definitely signals a lot of love for the rookie, even if the team has a weird way of showing it.
Castle had a modest performance on Wednesday evening, dropping eight points, two rebounds, and one assist across 27 minutes played.