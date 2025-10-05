SI

Victor Wembanyama's Monstrous Dunk in Spurs Scrimmage Had NBA World Buzzing

Victor Wembanyama's huge dunk during a Spurs scrimmage had NBA fans in awe and wondering what will come next for the 7-foot-4 phenom.

Victor Wembanyama already has a great highlight from NBA training camp.
Victor Wembanyama is about to embark upon his third NBA campaign, and there will be many eyes on how the French superstar looks physically as his last season was cut short due to a blood clot issue. From all accounts the Spurs star should return at full strength, but hearing that is one thing. Seeing it is quite another.

All concerns can probably be laid to rest on that front after San Antonio's training camp exhibition game this weekend.

In a televised scrimmage, Wembanyama took the floor against his teammates for the upcoming season. At one point in the first quarter, he took the ball up, rampaged down the lane, ran directly through fellow 7-footer Luke Kornet, and slammed it home in emphatic fashion. It was a highlight reel dunk worthy of any end-of-season compilation, and Wemby did it coming off an injury-shortened campaign.

It was awesome.

It also had the NBA world buzzing in a way preseason highlights never do. It was not only how cool the dunk looked that got the people going. It was also the way in which he got to the rim. If Wembanyama has put on enough muscle to go through the biggest players on the court, what hope does anybody have to stop him?

Year 3 is loading for Wembanyama. The first look is frightening indeed.

