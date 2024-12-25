Steph Curry Addresses When His NBA Career Could Be Over
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas in what will be yet another primetime showdown between two of the best players in league history.
James acknowledged this week that he and Curry might not have many more opportunities to square off against each other. The Lakers star will be 40-years-old in a few days and has hinted recently that his playing days could be over soon.
Curry has also been thinking about the end of his career. The legendary shooter is 36-years-old and told ESPN's Malika Andrews that the thought of retirement has been running through his head more often lately.
“More than I probably have before," Curry said when asked how much he thinks about walking away from the game. "It’s okay to accept and acknowledge that the end is near. But only because it allows you to enjoy what’s happening right now. But I think the more you talk about it and the more you acknowledge it the more it levels up the sense of urgency in the moment now.”
Curry and the Warriors are 15-13. Hopefully the end of his career isn't too soon because he's often shown he can still be one of the most exciting players to have ever played the game.