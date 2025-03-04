SI

Steph Curry Provides Cautious Injury Update After Tweaking Ankle in Warriors’ Win

Andy Nesbitt

Steph Curry had 21 points in the Warriors win over the Hornets on Monday.
Steph Curry had 21 points in the Warriors win over the Hornets on Monday. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up another important win Monday night as they beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 119-101, to keep pace in a tight playoff race in the Western Conference.

Curry had 21 points in the victory, helping lead the Warriors to a bounce-back win after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Curry, who got his first dunk in six years in that loss, tweaked his ankle in the win over the Hornets and said after there is a chance he might not be able to play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

“I think I’m going to play but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, I won’t play," Curry said.

Curry has had issues with his ankles throughout his career, so it's safe to say he'll know best if he should give it a go at Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA