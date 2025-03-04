Steph Curry Provides Cautious Injury Update After Tweaking Ankle in Warriors’ Win
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up another important win Monday night as they beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road, 119-101, to keep pace in a tight playoff race in the Western Conference.
Curry had 21 points in the victory, helping lead the Warriors to a bounce-back win after falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Curry, who got his first dunk in six years in that loss, tweaked his ankle in the win over the Hornets and said after there is a chance he might not be able to play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
“I think I’m going to play but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, I won’t play," Curry said.
Curry has had issues with his ankles throughout his career, so it's safe to say he'll know best if he should give it a go at Madison Square Garden.
The Warriors currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference.