Steph Curry Breaks Another Michael Jordan Scoring Record in Warriors’ Loss
The Warriors’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday was rather concerning on several fronts in regards to Golden State’s title expectations this year. The team was considered one of the top threats in the West to the Thunder’s crown entering the 2025-26 season after the trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green played very well together upon joining forces last spring. But despite a strong start to this campaign the Dubs are now below .500.
Even more concerning was losing in Portland despite a classic Steph Curry performance. The superstar shooter put up 48 points on 16-for-26 shooting, including a whopping 12 three-point makes. He was absolutely scalding and the Blazers, no slouches defensively, had zero answers. It was the type of Curry avalanche we’ve seen many times over the years and it never gets old. This time, however, it was historic.
Curry’s performance on Sunday set a new record for most 40-point games after turning 30, a record Michael Jordan previously held. It was Curry’s 45th game hitting those marks since turning the big 3-0, breaking Jordan’s record of 44.
It’s the second straight game in which Curry broke a Jordan record. Against the Timberwolves on Friday he scored over 30 points for the 95th time since turning 30 years old, a record Jordan also previously held.
Curry’s greatness is so obvious that this feels like merely another feather in his cap. He is firmly established as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history and the greatest shooter to ever grace the parquet by a significant margin. In fact, it’s almost surprising it took him until age 37 to pass Jordan in this category given he’s been playing at a peak level since hitting his third decade.
The longtime Warriors superstar was clearly frustrated his team lost the game anyway, especially given he missed a go-ahead shot and turned the ball over in the last minute. But he recognized the gravity of his achievement regardless.
“Just cool recognition and longevity,” Curry remarked about passing Jordan, via The Athletic’s Nick Friedell. “Obviously, I’d like to celebrate it with a win, but again, any time you’re doing anything with certain names in this league, historically, that definitely means something.”
Jordan’s final 40-point game came in February of 2003, playing for the Wizards against the then-New Jersey Nets. Curry, averaging 29.6 points per game this year, seems like he has a few more big nights ahead of him.