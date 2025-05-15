SI

Steph Curry Concludes End-of-Season Presser With Funny Dig at the Media

And you can't really blame him!

Steph Curry has (understandably) had enough.

The star Golden State Warriors point guard had just concluded his end-of-season presser—which no doubt came earlier than he had hoped, after the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the Dubs in round two of the playoffs—when he imparted five words on the reporters in the room on his way out: "Leave me alone this summer."

Watch that funny moment below:

It seemed like a lighthearted dig, as evidenced by the slight smirk on his face and the "appreciate y'all" before, but there was definitely some truth to it ... in which case, you can forgive Steph for wanting some privacy.

He is one of the most high-profile basketball players in the league, and attracted even more attention than usual after suffering a playoff-altering hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Dubs' second-round series. Now that it's time to rest and regroup for next season, we can surely all agree that some time away from the media is totally fair.

They'll know exactly where to find him next season.

