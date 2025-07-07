SI

Steph Curry’s Confident Young Son Had Him Cracking Up With Impressive Bottle Flip

Canon Curry exudes aura.

Steph Curry reacts to his son in a video from thejrhmedia/IG. / thejrhmedia/IG.

Steph Curry's son Canon might be just seven years old, but he's already showing signs of his father's athletic prowess ... if you count bottle-flipping among the necessary training prerequisites for greatness, that is.

In a recent video shared online, a precociously confident Canon was caught completing an honestly impressive bottle flip while his dad watched on, laughing all the while. But in perhaps the strongest show of his developing aura, the seven-year-old then savaged Dude Perfect's Jackson Haltom with an ice-cold fake handshake, before strutting away, unperturbed.

Watch that hilarious clip below:

As fun as Canon's skills are, the best part of the video is for sure Steph, who seems pleasantly surprised by his son's charisma and showmanship.

Could it be, another Golden Boy loading? We'll check back in in about 11 years.

