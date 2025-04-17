SI

Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley Celebrating Latest Win Had Everyone Feeling So Old

Andy Nesbitt

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
Steph Curry's daughter Riley first went viral with her funny appearances at his postseason press conferences way back in 2015, when she was not yet three years old.

As we all know by now, father time does not slow down at all, and seeing Riley celebrate her dad's latest win reminded everyone just of that fact.

Curry had 37 points in Golden State's play-in win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Riley, who will turn 13 in July, was seen cheering him on alongside her mom, Aeysha Curry.

Here's that moment:

Here she was back in 2015:

Fans were all feeling very old about this:

