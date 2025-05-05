Steph Curry, Draymond Green Were So Fired Up After Warriors Survived Game 7 vs. Rockets
Buddy Hield was the star for the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, but the franchise bedrock of Steph Curry and Draymond Green did their part in the victory.
Curry was kept nearly scoreless in the first half but blew up in the final two quarters to finish with 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter to pair with his signature "night night" celebration. Green, conversely, started unusually hot from the field but faded down the stretch as the Rockets mixed up their defensive coverages; he was still irreplaceable defensively and finished with three combined steals and blocks.
After they finished off the 103-89 victory to move onto the second round, cameras caught Curry and Green's incredibly fired up reactions to winning another Game 7 as they headed to the Golden State locker room.
What a scene. The Curry-Green partnership will go down in NBA lore as one of the most dangerous postseason combinations in history. The Rockets learned that the hard way on Sunday.
Curry and Green will next take the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.