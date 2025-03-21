SI

Steph Curry Exits Warriors-Raptors Game After Hard Fall in Third Quarter

The Warriors star was unable to break a fall under the basket in the third quarter.

Mike McDaniel

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left the game in the third quarter against the Raptors after taking a hard fall.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry left the third quarter of Thursday night's contest against the Toronto Raptors after taking a hard fall under the basket where he appeared to land squarely on his tailbone.

Here's the video of Curry, who got hung up under the basket and couldn't break his fall.

Curry walked gingerly back to the bench and exited the game. He did not return.

Curry has been battling a sore back of late, so much so that head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that he needed to get his star a rest with the postseason looming.

Expect the Warriors to be cautious with Curry with the postseason right around the corner.

