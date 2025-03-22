Steph Curry Had South Carolina Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Nearly in Tears With Cool Gesture
A small gesture from Steph Curry made a big impact earlier this week.
Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' 117–114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, Curry entered Chase Center rocking a shirt with the name and likeness of South Carolina women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley.
Fulwiley, a star sophomore for the defending-champion Gamecocks, saw Curry's shirt while scrolling through social media.
"It's a blessing, man. When I saw it, I couldn't really say nothing, but I almost cried, honestly," Fulwiley said in an interview with Fox 57. "Just seeing how I grew up and where I come from—nobody from where I come from that would ever happen to them. I'm just proud of myself. Just keep going, trust in the process and just locking in because other great people will be on notice, like Steph."
Curry wearing a shirt to support Fulwiley was no random coincidence. Fulwiley signed a multi-year NIL deal with the Curry Brand last March, becoming the first collegiate athlete to partner directly with the Warriors star's line.
Fulwiley went on to star in the Gamecocks' 108–48 win over No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech on Friday, scoring 15 points and talling five assists in 19 minutes.
Curry, meanwhile, continues to recover from the pelvic contusion he suffered Thursday night. Even if he misses a few more games, you can bet Curry will be locked in on the NCAA women's basketball tournament—and South Carolina games, especially.