Steph Curry Set to Miss Time With Injury After Hard Fall in Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors will likely be without Stephen Curry to start the team's upcoming six-game road trip, after the star guard suffered a nasty fall during Thursday night's home win over the Toronto Raptors.
As he drove to the hoop and kicked the ball out to Jonathan Kuminga for an open three, Curry appeared to fall directly on his tailbone. He exited the game and would not return, though coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry believed he could return.
Now, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, he'll likely miss at least some time with a pelvic contusion from the fall.
Curry leads Golden State with 24.2 points per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 39.4% from three, adding six assists and 4.4 rebounds. At 41–29, the Warriors currently occupies the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and are currently 1.5 games clear of the seventh-place Los Angeles Clippers for the top spot in the play-in tournament.
Golden State is on the road until April 4, with trips to face the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers. It now appears that Curry will miss at least some of that stretch.