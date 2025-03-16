Steph Curry Hilariously Grades Draymond Green's 'Night Night' in Win Over Knicks
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green emulated his teammate Steph Curry on Saturday night when he hit the guard's signature "Night Night" celebration following a clutch lay-up with roughly 25 seconds left in the team's win over the New York Knicks.
And as the in-house "Night Night" expert, Curry later doled out a grade.
"He's evolved his version of it since the Minnesota game earlier in the year," the 37-year-old began, speaking with reporters after the game. "He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow's supposed to really be. I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body, so I'm giving that a solid A- effort on the 'Night Night' tonight. That was beautiful."
Watch that answer below:
If Green wants to try for an A+, maybe he can give it another go when the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on Monday.