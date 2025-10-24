Steph Curry Jokingly Complains About Jimmy Butler Leaving Him Hanging After Dagger
The Warriors are absolutely rolling to start the 2025-26 campaign.
Trailing the Nuggets by seven points with 2:42 to play on Thursday night, Steph Curry led Golden State on an 11–4 run to close out regulation and force overtime. Curry scored all of those 11 points by himself—five free throws and two three-pointers, including a game-tying triple from 34 feet with 21.9 seconds left.
In overtime, Curry’s teammates decided to chip in. The Warriors locked in on defense, and Jimmy Butler—acquired by Golden State at the trade deadline last February—knocked down a massive three-pointer from the top of the key for a 133–127 lead with 40.7 seconds to play.
Curry, as he’s known to do, was elated on the court. He stared down Butler after his big shot and urged him to break out his patented “night night” celebration.
“Him taking that shot was huge. Draymond last year, when we played Minnesota, he pulled the signature move out,” Curry said after the Warriors’ 137–131 win. “I thought Jimmy was going to do it but he left me on an island. But I appreciate the moment because he knows what it means to close out a game, too.”
Curry finished the night with 42 points on 14-of-25 shooting—his 72nd career game with at least 40 points. Forty-two of those 72 40-point flurries have occurred since Curry turned 30 years old, which ranks second in NBA history behind Michael Jordan, who had 43 games of 40+ points after turning 30.
The Warriors (2–0) return to the court Friday night to visit the Trail Blazers at Moda Center.