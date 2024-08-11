Steph Curry Brought the Perfect Hoodie to Wear in France After Winning Gold Medal
No matter how many NBA championships or Olympic gold medals that Steph Curry wins, the Golden State Warriors superstar will always be the "petty king."
Curry secured the first Olympic medal of his career on Saturday, taking over down the stretch and leading the United States to a 98–87 win over France in the gold medal game. A few hours after being awarded the U.S.'s fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball, Curry wore a hoodie featuring one of his favorite sayings—with a twist.
The sweatshirt read "Nuit Nuit," which, translated from French to English, means "Night Night."
Curry broke out his classic "night night" celebration in Paris after swishing an incredible step-back three-pointer in the final minute of the gold medal game. The high-arcing shot boosted Team USA's lead from six points to nine with 35 seconds left, putting France's hopes of a gold medal upset to bed.
That shot was one of eight three-pointers for Curry, who drained four shots from outside in the final 2:58 of the game and finished with 24 points.
"That was an unbelievable moment," Curry said to NBC's Mike Tirico after the win. "I've been blessed to play basketball at a high level for a very long time. This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief getting to the finish line."