Steph Curry Had Luka Doncic on Skates With Nasty Move in Warriors’ Win Over Lakers

Kristen Wong

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
The Golden State Warriors might crash out in the first round of the NBA playoffs or make it all the way to the Finals. Either way, one thing is for certain: Steph Curry is inevitable.

The 37-year-old had a vintage primetime performance in the Warriors' 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, putting up a team-high 38 points to help lift Golden State to an important victory during their final playoff push in the West.

Curry made his share of three-pointers in the game, but his silky-smooth move against Lakers star Luka Doncic in the third quarter was arguably the best highlight of the night. The Lakers for some reason felt comfortable leaving Doncic alone to guard one of the best ball-handlers of this generation, and he dearly paid the price:

Chef's kiss.

It was a night to forget for Doncic, who struggled to find his groove against Draymond Green and a tough Warriors defense and got the ball stripped during a pivotal end-of-game sequence.

Fans were left floored by Curry's nasty handles on Doncic in their first game against each other since the blockbuster trade:

