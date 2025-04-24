Steph Curry Reached Another Shooting Milestone During Game 2 of Warriors-Rockets
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is just out here collecting shooting milestones like Pokémon.
The 37-year-old star added yet another achievement to his growing résumé on Wednesday, when he notched his 4,000th career playoff point during Game 2 of the Warriors' playoff series vs. the Houston Rockets. He is now just the 11th player in NBA history to reach the mark.
Take a look at that moment, which came during the first quarter, below:
So far, the Dubs aren't looking their best tonight, especially with both Brandin Podziemski (illness) and Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) exiting the game early (Podziemski is questionable to return at this point).
The Rockets took a 60–46 lead into halftime. If they can hold on to win, they'll tie the series 1-1.