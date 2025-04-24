SI

Steph Curry Reached Another Shooting Milestone During Game 2 of Warriors-Rockets

Just another day in the life.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Apr 20, 2025.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Apr 20, 2025. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is just out here collecting shooting milestones like Pokémon.

The 37-year-old star added yet another achievement to his growing résumé on Wednesday, when he notched his 4,000th career playoff point during Game 2 of the Warriors' playoff series vs. the Houston Rockets. He is now just the 11th player in NBA history to reach the mark.

Take a look at that moment, which came during the first quarter, below:

So far, the Dubs aren't looking their best tonight, especially with both Brandin Podziemski (illness) and Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) exiting the game early (Podziemski is questionable to return at this point).

The Rockets took a 60–46 lead into halftime. If they can hold on to win, they'll tie the series 1-1.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA