Steph Curry Perfectly Summed Up Jimmy Butler's Game 4 Impact With Just Four Words

Tim Capurso

Curry celebrates with Butler III after a play.
Curry celebrates with Butler III after a play. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In his first game back since suffering a pelvic contusion, Jimmy Butler made his presence felt in the Golden State Warriors' 109-106 win in Game 4 of the first round series against the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Butler's fingerprints were all over the fourth quarter in particular, a back-and-forth affair that was ultimately won by Golden State after a defensive stand by forward Draymond Green and a big rebound by Butler.

After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry was asked about how "gutsy" Butler's performance was—and the first four words uttered by the sharpshooter said it all.

"Sheer determination and will," Curry said. "We held it down in Game 3. I know he wanted to be out there. Injuries are tough, especially in the playoffs but for him to gut through that first half and get the will to get turnt up [for] the second half—both ends of the floor. It's why he is who he is. It's why he means so much to us. Gutty performance for sure."

Butler set the tone for the Warriors, both with his words and his actions. And even Batman (Curry) knows how important Robin (Butler) is to the operation.

