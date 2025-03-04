SI

Steph Curry Is Pumped to See Brother Seth in Hometown Hornets Throwback Jersey

Ryan Phillips

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry during a game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry during a game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Stephen Curry is thrilled to see his brother representing his hometown team.

On Monday night, the Curry brothers will face off as Steph's Golden State Warriors visit Seth's Charlotte Hornets. The Curry boys grew up in Charlotte as their dad, Dell, played for the Hornets. The elder Curry brother said it was great to see his brother playing in a throwback Hornets jersey given that they dreamed of that as kids.

"When I see Curry 30 on the back that is wild," Stephen Curry said. "You always wondered what it would be like to play here. And representing the Curry family legacy, Seth gets to do it. So it's cool."

Seth Curry was traded to the Hornets last February from the Dallas Mavericks. He was waived by Charlotte in June, then re-signed a month later. In 49 games this season he's averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per contest. In classic Curry family fashion, he's hitting 45.3% from three-point range on the season.

This will be Golden State's first and only game in Charlotte this season.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

