NBA World Reacts to Steph Curry’s Ridiculous Shot vs. Rockets
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had yet another unforgettable moment that left fans in awe.
The 37-year-old guard had 31 points in the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Three of those points came on a shot that only Curry would attempt and then also make.
Midway through the third quarter, with the Warriors leading by 20 points, Curry was being well guarded by Houston's Jalen Green when he just decided to launch a fall-away three-pointer while almost landing in the front row.
Just look at this:
That is some classic Curry right there.
Fans loved it:
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston.
