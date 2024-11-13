SI

Steph Curry Had Perfect Reaction to Klay Thompson Copying His Shimmy Celebration

Klay Thompson paid homage, or maybe taunted, his splash brother during his return to Golden State.

Curry and Thompson faced each other as opponents for the first time Tuesday night.
Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center in his first game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors is the NBA's Tuesday night spectacle.

Thompson spent 13 seasons and won four championships with the Warriors, all of which he shared with his splash brother, Curry. Thompson's arrival back in the Bay was bound to bring on all the feels. But there was still a game to play, an NBA Cup game at that, where Thompson and Curry had to go toe-to-toe.

While Curry rested on the bench in the second quarter, Thompson decided to pay homage, or maybe even taunt, his former teammate. Immediately after knocking down a corner three, Thompson did a little shimmy, hinting at Curry's patented celebration. As Curry looked on from the bench with a towel over his head, he could only shake his head.

"This is the most animated I've seen Klay Thompson after making shots," Reggie Miller said on the live broadcast via NBA on TNT.

Thompson left the Warriors this offseason as he signed a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Dallas Mavericks. Through 10 games as a Maverick, he's averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 boards, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 35.4% from three. In his return game in Golden State, he was on fire in the first half as he scored 11 points and made three three-pointers.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

