Steph Curry’s New Extension Puts Him in Elite Company With LeBron James, Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, putting his NBA career earnings expected past $500 million.
Curry became just the third NBA player in history to reach this career money milestone. The only other two players happen to be Curry's Team USA teammates, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
Curry's expected to earn $536 million in his NBA career with his new contract extension, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. This is the second-highest projected earnings in NBA history behind James.
James just became the first NBA player to reach $500 million in career earnings after he signed a two-year max extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in July. The $104 million he will earn over those two years will push him to a total of over $500 million, $583.3 million to be exact.
Durant will reach a total of $504 million when his two-year extension with the Phoenix Suns is up.
It's quite the company to be in as these three NBA stars are often considered the best players in the NBA right now.