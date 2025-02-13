Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu Three-Point Contest Rematch Falls Through
An NBA All-Star Weekend three-point contest rematch between Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu has fallen through, according to a report from Joe Vardon and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Despite the popularity of last season's addition to All-Star Saturday Night, the dynamic shooting duo will not run the contest back. Curry and Ionescu were reportedly not interested in the rematch. Instead, they wanted to expand the contest to include Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and potentially Dallas Mavericks wing (and Curry's former teammate) Klay Thompson,
Clark declined through her agency, saying that she wanted her first three-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis later this summer.
The NBA attempted to resurrect the Curry-Ionescu contest on Wednesday, but neither party would agree to sign-off on the simple rematch. The NBA declined to comment when reached by The Athletic.
In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed optimism about the rematch.
"They know they’re going to be doing this again,” Silver said at the time. “They’re looking forward to it. I think as soon as they walked off the court after the competition last year, they said, in fact they said we need more than one round. So we’re going to be doing more.”