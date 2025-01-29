Why Caitlin Clark Won't Participate in NBA Three-Point Shootout
The NBA was hopeful that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark would make the trip out to the Chase Center for All-Star weekend and participate in this year's Three-Point Shootout. There had been some rumblings that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson could compete alongside Clark and Sabrina Ionescu in the annual shooting competition, similar to the one between Curry and Ionescu in 2024.
Those plans were put to the wayside on Wednesday after Clark informed the NBA she would not be participating. As for her reason why, Shams Charania reports that Clark wants her first experience in the three-point contest to be in the WNBA.
Clark did not participate in the WNBA's three-point contest last season, and now wants her first go at the event to be this summer in Indianapolis, the site of the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities.
The NBA has been desperately trying to revitalize its All-Star weekend, and the idea of bringing Clark to San Francisco alongside Thompson, Ionescu and Curry was certainly an intriguing way to get more eyes onto the contest. Ultimately, Clark turned them down.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Clark, who was "disinclined" to partake in the event, would consider the invitation if, in turn, Curry were to participate in the WNBA's All-Star weekend this summer.
NBA All-Star weekend will run from Feb. 14-16 at the Chase Center, home of Curry's Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, WNBA All-Star will be hosted from July 18-19 by the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.