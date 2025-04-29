SI

Steph Curry Shared Which Call He Thought Was ‘Stupid’ From Game 4 of Warriors-Rockets

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to referee Pat Fraher during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 on Monday night and will take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Houston later this week.

But, as with every Warriors-Rockets playoff matchup thus far, it was a hard-fought—and closely called—game which unsurprisingly featured yet another a handful of technicals.

In the second quarter of the Warriors' 109-106 victory, Steph Curry and Dillon Brooks had a bit of a dust-up after Brooks blatantly hip-checked Curry on a Warriors' offensive play. Curry, who was still on the ground, threw up two fingers at Brooks to indicate that was the Houston guard's second foul of the night. Curry got T'd up for his taunt, with Brooks and Draymond Green receiving a technical apiece as well for the ensuing skirmish.

Curry opened up about his on-court scuffle with Brooks in a postgame press conference.

"I'm not gonna—" Curry started, seemingly ready to put the incident behind him.

But then he leaned in and said what he really thought: "Yes I am, actually. That was so stupid because he did it literally the play before, and I just returned the favor. But they didn't see him. They saw me. It's like siblings—the second ones will get in trouble. So that was me."

Here's the moment Brooks hit Curry with the same taunt minutes before Curry got T'd up:

Curry was noticeably off his game in the Warriors' win, finishing his night with just 17 points while shooting 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. Aided by the return of Jimmy Butler, Golden State was still able to put the Rockets away late in the fourth, and they'll have the chance to end Houston's season for good on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the series.

