Steph Curry Thinking on Bench During Warriors’ Blowout Loss to Heat Became Funny Meme
Steph Curry could only sit and watch as his Golden State Warriors fell to the Miami Heat, 112–86, in a disappointing road loss Tuesday night.
Curry was ruled out for the second straight game after suffering a pelvic contusion last Thursday but showed up to the court ready to cheer on teammate Jimmy Butler in a highly anticipated revenge game against Butler's former team.
The game would turn out to be a rather lopsided one as the Warriors dug themselves an early hole and couldn't keep up with the Heat's efficiency from beyond the arc. Butler, often jeered by Miami fans whenever he touched the ball, went 5-for-12 from the field for just 11 points.
At one point in the second quarter, cameras cut to Curry sitting on the bench with a contemplative look on his face.
One fan on X captioned that five-second moment as, "Am i really that good?" leading to lots of memes and jokes: