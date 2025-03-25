Steve Kerr Gives Unfortunate Injury Update for Steph Curry Ahead of Warriors-Heat Game
The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry again on Tuesday night in the team's matchup vs. the Miami Heat, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.
Curry suffered a pelvic contusion last Thursday and missed Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks because of his injury. It was expected that Curry could return for his new teammate Jimmy Butler's revenge game vs. the Heat on Tuesday, but one move at the end of his Monday workout made training staff want to stay cautious regarding Curry's recovery.
Kerr told reporters it "didn't quite feel right" to bring Curry back on Tuesday. There is a strong possibility he will be cleared for Friday's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
Curry's absence will give Butler a bigger chance to pop off against his former team, the Heat. He was traded from Miami in early February after playing five and a half seasons there. His tenure with Miami didn't end on the best of terms as he was suspended three separate times this season. It will be a "personal" matchup, Butler said, but it'll surely be one to watch.