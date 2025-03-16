Steph Curry Threw a Perfect, Nonchalant Behind-the-Back Pass to Assist Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors hosted the New York Knicks on Saturday night in a nationally televised game on ABC. Not that Stephen Curry needed the excuse, but he tried to put on a show. While he only made one of his first four three-point attempts, he did provide a casual highlight that is worth a second or third look.
Curry used a Draymond Green screen to drive towards the lane where he was met by Karl-Anthony Towns. Curry then picked up his dribble as Miles McBride caught up to him. Without missing a beat Curry simply threw a perfect behind-the-back pass with his left hand to a wide open Draymond Green, who hit the three.
Lots of players throw behind-the-back passes. But throwing a perfect behind-the-back pass with your off hand? That's special.
Curry finished the first quarter with six points, three assists and two rebounds. Nothing too spectacular for the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 three-pointers. Well, except for that pass.