SI

Steph Curry Threw a Perfect, Nonchalant Behind-the-Back Pass to Assist Draymond Green

Stephen Douglas

Stephen Curry throws a behind-the-back pass to Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry throws a behind-the-back pass to Draymond Green. / @NBA
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors hosted the New York Knicks on Saturday night in a nationally televised game on ABC. Not that Stephen Curry needed the excuse, but he tried to put on a show. While he only made one of his first four three-point attempts, he did provide a casual highlight that is worth a second or third look.

Curry used a Draymond Green screen to drive towards the lane where he was met by Karl-Anthony Towns. Curry then picked up his dribble as Miles McBride caught up to him. Without missing a beat Curry simply threw a perfect behind-the-back pass with his left hand to a wide open Draymond Green, who hit the three.

Lots of players throw behind-the-back passes. But throwing a perfect behind-the-back pass with your off hand? That's special.

Curry finished the first quarter with six points, three assists and two rebounds. Nothing too spectacular for the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 three-pointers. Well, except for that pass.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA