Steph Curry Weighs in on Warriors' Championship Window After Playoff Exit
The Golden State Warriors' 2025 title hopes officially came to an end on Wednesday, when they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semfinals. The Warriors had revived their aims for a championship after acquiring Jimmy Butler in February, but Steph Curry's postseason hamstring injury proved too much to overcome.
Now, the Warriors look ahead for the next two seasons. The Warriors' aging stars—Butler, Curry and Draymond Green—are all under contract for the next two years, which have been viewed as potentially the end of their championship window.
Curry acknowledged this window during his end of season presser, but also appeared more focused on next year specifically, when Butler will be with the team for the entirety of a season.
"Yes but also I'm just looking forward to next year," Curry told reporters on Thursday. "Nothing is guaranteed in terms of you being competitive or being a competitor. ... We want this ride to last as long as possible, but it's about what does this team need for next year. Answering those questions over the summer, everybody preparing themselves individually to get through another 82-game season. Hopefully with a little comfort room down the stretch so we don't have to have a two month gauntlet just to make the playoffs. That's all we're really focused on right now."
Both Butler and Green had a more optimistic view of the timeline regarding their age and contracts, with Butler suggesting that if they want, the championship window could remain open for more than two seasons. “If we win some, it could be longer than that," said Butler. "Because I still think we have a lot of great basketball ahead of us. I don’t think this age thing is anything with the way we take care of our bodies.”
“They pointed that out last year," Green said of their ages Wednesday. "And the year before, too. One thing I can assure them is every year we will get older… I don’t worry about that one bit. I feel like I’m still improving. I feel like Steph is still improving. I feel like Jimmy’s still improving.”