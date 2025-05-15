Steve Kerr Leaves Door Open for Steph Curry's Game 6 Return
The Golden State Warriors could possibly get Stephen Curry back on the court for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, if the Warriors can win on Wednesday night, that is.
Curry has missed the last four games, including Wednesday night, after he suffered a hamstring strain during Game 1 of the series. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday that “It’s a possibility he could play [Game 6],” via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. This is definitely the most positive Kerr's sounded about Curry since his injury.
Kerr's update comes after Curry was cleared to participate in light on-court workouts earlier on Wednesday. This is Curry's first hamstring strain in his professional career, so it was up in the air in regards to when he could return to the court, but many analysts estimated about a week, and, the injury happened last Tuesday.
Of course, the Warriors would need to win on Wednesday night to stay alive in the playoffs in order for Curry to have a chance to return. They currently trail the Timberwolves 3-1 in the series.